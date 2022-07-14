House approves measure to make it easier to share UFO information

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — House lawmakers approved a measure to make it easier to share information about UFOs.

The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act would create a secure system for immediate sharing of information with certain scientists and government personnel.

The amendment follows last year's intelligence report that stated there was not enough information to explain 143 of 144 cases of UFOs reported by military aircraft between 2004 and 2011.

Legislation to create an office to study UFOs was signed into law in December.

The house has yet to pass this year's National Defense Authorization Act which heads to the senate next.