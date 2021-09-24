Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former president Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out.
Donald Trump
Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 18:10:51-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him as hundreds of his followers violently broke into the building and tried to overturn his defeat.

The subpoenas are for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon.

The four men are among Trump’s most loyal aides.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids