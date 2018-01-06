HP recalls 50K lithium-ion laptop batteries that could overheat, catch fire

Cloudy
Hewlett Packard has announced a worldwide voluntary safety recall and replacement program for lithium-ion batteries in certain notebook computers and mobile workstations because they could overheat and pose a fire and burn hazard to customers.
The recall is for the battery, not the entire device.
The affected batteries were sold between December 2015 and December 2017 and were in the following devices:
Consumers can run HP's Validation Utility software to determine if their battery is one of the ones that has been recalled.
The batteries were also sold as accessories or provided as replacements at HP authorized service providers.
HP says consumers with affected batteries should place their device in "Battery Safety Mode" so your device can be safely used without the battery by connecting it to any HP power adapter.
The company is offering battery replacement services through any authorized technician at no cost to the consumer.
Ocean Infinity is reportedly working on a "no cure, no fee" basis, which means it won't get paid unless it finds the wreckage.
Other countries called the meeting a way for the U.S. to drum up opposition to the 2015 nuclear deal.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reports it searched the electronics of 30,200 travelers last year. In 2016, that number was just 19,051.
President Nicol?s Maduro is hoping the "petro" will help Venezuela get around U.S. sanctions.