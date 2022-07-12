Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman who killed two people and injured three others in a string of 7-Eleven store robberies in six Southern California cities.

Authorities say they're seeking the same hooded gunman, who, over a five-hour timespan, robbed stores Monday in Ontario, Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea, and La Habra.

The man shot and killed an employee in Brea and also a man who was found dead in a parking lot of a Santa Ana store.

The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, which is when the national store brand celebrates its anniversary.

The first robbery happened around midnight in Ontario.

Police said the alleged suspect brandished a gun and demanded money from the clerk. No shots were fired, and the store's employee was not injured.

Investigators say they are unsure at this time if anything was stolen.

The second robbery happened 45 minutes later in Upland, where the masked gunman made off with about $400 to $500 in cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officials said no shots were fired in that robbery.

On Monday, the Brea Police Department released surveillance photos of the alleged suspect, which show a man wearing a mask on the bottom half of his face. He is also seen wearing a white lettering sweatshirt with green leaves on the front.

by the Brea Fire Department If you have any information, please contact Detective Alfred Rodriguez at 714-671-4438 or AlfredR@cityofbrea.net. #breapd #activeinvestigation pic.twitter.com/jDhi5gnDEr — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) July 11, 2022

La Habra, Brea, and Santa Ana police believe they are all seeking the same suspect.

In La Habra, police responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven, where they found two gunshot victims.

Their condition is currently unknown.