Hurricane Ian disaster relief efforts started before the storm and will likely continue for months

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KERO) — More than 700 trained Red Cross disaster workers, including 9 from central California, have provided blankets, comfort supplies, and relief items to help the people affected by Hurricane Ian, a number that might be as many as 60,000 people.

Megan Hughes from the Kern Chapter of the American Red Cross says the organization was already in Florida helping with evacuation and shelter efforts there before the storm made landfall. Hughes adds that as of Thursday night, the Red Cross was able to provide shelter for 13,000 Florida residents. They anticipate that number to increase as the storm moves up the eastern seaboard.

“We think this is going to be a long operation. It’s probably going to last through December,” said Hughes. “Our work there is going to be long term.”

Hughes explains that the Red Cross does more than provide shelter for people. The organization has case workers prepared to help those people through the process of reaching a new normal if their home was destroyed or damaged. She says the Red Cross partners with other community organizations in order to bring in more resources.

As the storm heads north, the Red Cross plans to send additional volunteers to the damage zone. Once the disaster team is able to safely assess the damage of the hurricane, they will learn more about what the exact community needs are for those affected by it.

If you would like to make a donation to the Red Cross and contribute to the organization’s relief efforts both in Florida and across the country, please visit the donation page at their website. You can also join 23ABC and the Scripps Howard Fund in supporting those impacted by Hurricane Ian by texting STORM to 50155 to donate to the Hurricane Ian relief fund.