Ice skating dog performs, raises money for charity

NEW YORK — From a kill shelter to an ice skating rink, an 8-year-old Labrador Retriever is putting smiles on a lot of people’s faces.

Not just because he’s a cute dog, but he also has a special talent.

Benny the dog can ice skate and perform more than 100 tricks.

Benny wears custom-made skates and performs at fundraising events for the Animal Vision Foundation at Central Park.

The Lab has also appeared in a cheer video supporting the NHL team Vegas Golden Nights.

Benny was rescued on his last day from a kill shelter in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ever since then, he’s been performing and has even won an award from the American Kennel Club for being an Exemplary Companion.