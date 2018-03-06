PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A political action committee is putting up a billboard in a strategic place for President Trump to see when he visits Mar-a-Lago.

The message will say: “Impeachment Now, Make America America Again!”

According to Mad Dog PAC, they are installing the billboard along East Shannondale Road. This location is near Palm Beach International Airport and Southern Boulevard, a route the president frequently takes during his trips to the "Winter White House."

According to the PAC's website, the group says the "Impeachment Now" billboard will be up from March 19 to April 15.

This isn't the only one of its kind going up in the United States, Mad Dog PAC's website says they currently have other "Impeachment Now" billboards already up in Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania. One in California was on public display from Feb. 5 to March 4, says the PAC's site.

The left-wing group has other politically-motivated billboards placed across the country for the 2018 mid-term elections that target Republicans.