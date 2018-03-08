Infant born last week mauled to death by family dog in Virginia

Partly Cloudy
An 8-day-old infant was mauled to death by the family's dog on Wednesday in Lee County, Virginia, the county's sheriff confirmed to WJHL-TV.
The infant girl was taken to three different hospitals before being pronounced dead at a hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. The infant reportedly suffered traumatic injuries to her upper body.
The dog is currently in the care of animal control.
The county's sheriff office and social service department are both investigating Wednesday's incident.
The girl has two other siblings.
