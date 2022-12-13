Inflation drops to 7.1% as price hikes continue to ease

The Consumer Price Index, the leading measure of inflation in the U.S., rose 7.1% in the 12-month period ending in November, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Tuesday.

According to the BLS, 7.1% is the lowest inflation has been since December 2021.

After the Consumer Price Index jumped 5.2% just in the first seven months of the year, it has increased just .6% from August through November.

In November, inflation rose just .1% as energy prices fell during the month. The price of commodities also took a significant drop for the second straight month.

But food prices continued to climb, going up .5% in November. Overall, food prices have outpaced other goods, going up 10.6% for the year.

The drop in inflation comes amid rising interest rates. The Consumer Price Index is down from 8.2% just two months ago and a high of 9.1% in June.

The Federal Reserve said its goal is to reduce inflation to around 2%. The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates again on Wednesday, but at a smaller rate than previous rate hikes.

Federal data indicates that wages are starting to catch up to inflation. Average U.S. wages increased 5.1% in the last year to an average hourly wage of $32.82 in November. Wages in November alone increased .6%, federal data indicates.