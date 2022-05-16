Investigators up reward to $50K as they search for escaped inmate in Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Investigators are now increasing their cash reward as they continue to search for an escaped inmate in Texas.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody from a transport bus after stabbing the driver last week.

AP This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Gonzalo Lopez. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for Lopez, an escaped inmate in Leon County Thursday, May 12, 2022. Lopez assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

Officials say 16 prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped. The bus driver’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said authorities have now increased the reward money to $50,000.

The reward was previously set at $22,500 last week.

The new reward includes $35,000 from the Texas Department of Public Safety, $10,000 from U.S. Marshals, as well as $5,000 from the TDCJ.

Investigators with the TDCJ believe Lopez used some type of device to escape from the bus.

The escaped inmate was serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder.

Texas DPS says Lopez has tattoos on his back, abdomen and chest, as well as a burn scar on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information about Lopez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.