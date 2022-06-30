Iran says it's ready for new indirect talks with the United States to overcome the last hurdles to revive its tattered 2015 nuclear deal with major powers amid a growing crisis over the country's atomic program.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the Iranian negotiating team is ready "to conclude and reach an agreement." He said, "the ball is in U.S.'s court." Ravanchi's remarks came a day after indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. ended in Qatar after failing to make significant progress.

Yet Ravanchi described the Qatar talks as "serious and positive." He said Iran will contact the European Union coordinators "for the next stage of talks."

During intensive consultations with EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Tehran last week “Iran once again emphasized its willingness to provide creative solutions to the remaining issues in the hope of ending the deadlock,” Ravanchi said.