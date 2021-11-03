IRS: 430,000 Americans to receive additional tax refund

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS is sending out another round of tax refunds to Americans who overpaid on their taxes this year.

About 430,000 taxpayers can expect to receive a check for $1,189 in the mail in the coming days.

The payments will be going out to certain Americans who received unemployment benefits last year.

As part of the American Rescue Plan passed by President Biden in March of 2021, taxpayers did not have to pay taxes on the first $10,200 in unemployment payments received in 2020. This applied to individuals and married couples whose modified gross income was less than $150,000.

The IRS estimates this batch of refunds will total over $510 million and it expects to send out another round of refunds by the end of the year, but it's not specifying when that might come.

This story was originally published by Tom Vielkind at WKBW.