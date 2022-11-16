Ivanka Trump says she won't be involved in father's campaign

Ivanka Trump does not plan to be involved in her father's latest presidential campaign.

Ivanka did not attend former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday night.

In a post on Instagram, Ivanka said, “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Ivanka stated that she wanted to focus on her family.

During her father's presidency, Ivanka served as a senior adviser.

"I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments," Ivanka stated.

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, moved to Florida after her father's re-election loss in 2020. The pair has three children together.