Jan. 6 committee issues first subpoenas for Trump advisers

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four of former President Donald Trump's advisers and aides.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon were all subpoenaed.

The committee says the four men all had discussions with top government officials, including Trump about the Jan. 6 rally and the election.

"Reporting indicates that former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino was with the former President on January 5th during a discussion of how to convince Members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden," the committee states on its website.

Meadows, Scavino, Patel, and Bannon have not responded to the subpoenas.

The subpoenas instruct them to appear for depositions on Oct. 14 or Oct. 15.