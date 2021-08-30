Jesse Jackson moved to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID-19 in Chicago

The family of Jesse Jackson said the Civil Rights icon was transferred to a rehab hospital in Chicago after being treated for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

According to the Associated Press, family members released a statement Friday saying that Rev. Jackson's wife, Jacqueline, was moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The statement added that Jacqueline was breathing on her own and receiving oxygen.

In a statement by Jackson's Rainbow Push Coalition, the couple was hospitalized with COVID last week.

According to a Rainbow Push Coalition press release, Jesse, 79, was first received vaccination for COVID back in January. The AP reported that Jacqueline, 77, was not vaccinated.

CBS News reported that Jesse is receiving occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2015.