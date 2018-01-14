Jet comes to stop on cliff, nearly lands in sea in Turkey

Haze
A passenger jet in Turkey nearly fell into the sea on Saturday after coming to a rest on a cliff after skidding off the runway, the BBC reported.
According ot the BBC, The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 168 passengers and crew was supposed to land at Trabzon when the plane skidded on the runway and nearly fell into the Black Sea.
There was reportedly panic on board of the plane before the passengers escaped. No one was injured on board of the flight.
"We tilted to the side. The front was down while the plane's rear was up. There was panic, people shouting, screaming," passenger Fatma Gordu told the Turkish state news agency.
Pegasus Flight PC8622, a Boeing 737-800 TC-CPF coming from Ankara, overran the runway at Trabzon Turkey Saturday night and went off a slope. All 162 passengers and 6 crew survived https://t.co/2LQuwmUp6a pic.twitter.com/94sLnZkSek— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) January 14, 2018
