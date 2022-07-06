Joe Rogan refuses to have Donald Trump on podcast

Joe Rogan doesn't want former President Donald Trump on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Appearing on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Rogan reportedly said Trump is "an existential threat to democracy.”

According to The New York Times, Rogan said he doesn't want to help Trump.

“I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time,” Rogan stated.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" reportedly has 11 million listeners.

Rogan, a critic of President Joe Biden, endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election. However, he doesn't appear to be sworn to any party. He's also expressed support for Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.