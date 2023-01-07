John Deere brings electric farming to CES 2023 with robotics-based fertilizer system, electric excavator

Electric vehicles are on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada this year, but it's not just about cars and trucks that we see on major roadways. The farming equipment industry is moving into the space.

John Deere is revealing multiple major pieces of farm equipment that will be powered by electricity, and the company's CEO says even though farmers make up a small percentage of the total population, advances in agriculture are essential to food production for everyone.

John May, the CEO of John Deere said to a crowd at CES 2023, “Why should you care about farmers when they represent less than 2% of the U.S. population?”

“You will not find two industries that have a larger impact on our world, and all of us, than agriculture, and construction,” May said.

As TechCrunch reported, John Deere's ExactShot sensor and robotics-based fertilizer application system would help increase the speed of repetitive tasks making the process more efficient, according to the company.

And the idea is also to have less waste while farming, leading to a more sustainable agriculture industry.

John Deere also presented a new excavator that is powered by a Kreisel battery and would reduce emissions and noise while farming.

May said at a keynote address, “You might want to think of them as robots that precisely execute jobs.”

“They’re real and are being used on farms today. If this sounds like a lot of technology, it is," he said.