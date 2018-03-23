Johnny Manziel shows off for NFL scouts at University of San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Controversial Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel made an unexpected appearance in San Diego Thursday.

Manziel threw passes during the "Pro Day" at the University of San Diego, where NFL scouts gathered to evaluate some Toreros seniors. They also took notes on the former Texas A&M star.

Manziel, who currently lives in the Los Angeles area, has been working with San Diego-based quarterback guru George Whitfield, Jr. on his game.

He flamed out after just two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel’s personal troubles include an arrest for disorderly conduct, an altercation with his girlfriend, and time in rehab for an unspecified issue. He admitted to depression and self-medicating with alcohol during his time in the NFL.

Manziel just celebrated his first wedding anniversary and told San Diego-based KGTV he’s too busy to get into trouble.

He said he’s hoping to sign with a pro team and resume his career.