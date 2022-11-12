Judge stops Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program

(KERO) — A federal court in Texas struck down president Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal.

It started when the conservative group, The Job Creators Network Foundation, filed the lawsuit in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not quality for debt relief.

The White house disagreed with the ruling and vowed to continue fighting. Meanwhile, the Justice Department already announced it was appealing.

The program is currently on hold, following a ruling by the eighth U.S circuit court of appeals in a separate legal challenge.

"I believe whats going to happen is that this is going to work its way up toward the supreme court, whether the supreme court will hear the case no one can say. Because its certainly a question of whether or not the president has that authority," John McManus, Bankruptcy Attorney, McManus and Associates

McManus adds borrowers should keep paying student loans in the meantime and not just let them sit there.