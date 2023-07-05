July 3rd was the hottest day ever on Earth says NOAA

EARTH (KERO) — The Earth is officially hotter than it's ever been, at least, as far as we can measure.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that the average global air temperature at 2 meters (about 6 feet) above the ground on July 3rd was 62.62 degrees, the hottest global average ever recorded.

The previous record was 62.46 degrees, reached in July and August of 2016.

Climate researchers believe the heat is due to a combination of El Niño, a naturally occurring weather pattern that can cause parts of North America to become warmer than usual, and the ongoing effects of human-driven climate change.

NOAA has been tracking global average temperatures since the 1880s.