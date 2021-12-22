Watch
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict

In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter takes questions from the prosecution as she testifies in court, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Dec 21, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota jury has ended its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright.

The jury weighing Kim Potter’s fate broke at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

They deliberated for about half a day Monday.

Jurors asked Judge Regina Chu two questions late Tuesday afternoon, including what they should do if they can’t agree on verdicts.

Chu instructed them that they should continue deliberating.

Potter, who is white, is charged with two counts of manslaughter after shooting Wright on April 11 during a traffic stop.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright, not her gun.

