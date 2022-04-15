Watch
Justices RBG, O'Connor to be honored with statues at the capitol

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 12:13:13-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Two women who opened doors broke barriers, and continue to inspire will now be forever memorialized with statues on the grounds of the U.S. capitol.

Former Supreme Court justices Sandra Day O'Connor and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg will have statues near the old Supreme Court chamber in the Senate wing of the capitol.

O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the high court. And RBG became known for her fierce dissents in key cases, often involving civil rights or equal protection.

Statues of the two iconic justices will join a few that depict female pioneers at the capitol.

