'Kai the Hitchhiker' loses bid to overturn murder conviction

Man used a hatchet to fend off an attack on a highway worker in Fresno, Calif.
Mel Evans/AP
In this May 30, 2013, file photo, Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, 24, center, is taken by Union County sheriff's officers to jail in Elizabeth, N.J. The former online celebrity who became known for allegedly using a hatchet to fend off an attack on a highway worker, failed in his attempt to have his conviction in a 2013 murder overturned, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Caleb "Kai" McGillvary
Posted at 12:34 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 15:34:37-04

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former online celebrity who achieved fame for allegedly using a hatchet to fend off an attack on a highway worker has failed in his attempt to have his murder conviction overturned.

Caleb McGillvary was convicted two years ago of the 2013 murder of attorney Joseph Galfy at Galfy's New Jersey home. The two had met in New York's Times Square, and McGillvary claimed he killed the older man while fending off a sexual assault.

McGillvary became known as “Kai, the hatchet-wielding hitchhiker" after a 2012 incident in Fresno, Calif.

In his appeal, the Alberta, Canada native argued the jury's verdict wasn't justified by the evidence presented.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
