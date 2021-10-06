Watch
Kaiser Permanente suspends 2,200 unvaccinated employees

Ted S. Warren/AP
The building that houses the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, is shown Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Seattle.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 17:39:28-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Health care giant Kaiser Permanente has put more than 2,200 employees nationwide on unpaid leave for choosing not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. That's a little over 1% of its workforce.

The company says the employees have until Dec. 1 to get vaccinated and those who choose not to will be terminated. The Oakland-based company has about 216,000 employees. It says that since announcing the requirement on Aug 2, the vaccination rate among employees has gone from 78% to 92%.

The vaccine mandates have proven successful, with many companies and employers seeing high compliance rates. Kaiser did not disclose how many exemptions it has approved for religious and medical reasons.

