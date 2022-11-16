Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in the UK

Kevin Spacey is facing seven new charges in the U.K. in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a man between 2001 and 2004.

One charge alleges that Spacey had sex with a man without his consent.

"The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

The Oscar-winning actor has already pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men between 2005 and 2013.

Spacey has continually faced legal trouble over his past alleged sexual relationships.

In October, a New York jury concluded that Spacey did not molest an actor who claimed he was 14 years old at the time of their sexual encounter.

Actor Anthony Rapp was suing Spacey for $40 million in damages.