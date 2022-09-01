Watch Now
Kidnapped Pennsylvania girl found in New York City

Posted at 9:20 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:20:16-04

A girl who police say was kidnapped from a home in Reading, Pennsylvania, was found safe in New York City.

Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday morning. Police said she and 47-year-old Dwayne Taylor were later located in Brooklyn.

Taylor reportedly dated Janae's mother for a couple of months. NBC News reports that Taylor is accused of breaking into the mother's home and abducting Janae.

"We don't believe this is a random kidnapping," Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

Police said they had leads pointing them to Brooklyn, where the pair was found.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran had a strong message for potential criminals.

"Let this be a lesson to anybody who is trying to harm one of our little ones," he said. "We do everything possible to make sure that they get apprehended immediately."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
