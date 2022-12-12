Watch Now
King Charles releases first Christmas card as monarch

Britain Royals
Kin Cheung/AP
Britain's King Charles III meets members of BITC to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Business in the Community (BITC), at the Central Hall Westminster in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)
Britain Royals
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 13:38:47-05

For the first time since becoming the British monarch, King Charles III released his royal Christmas card.

The card features a photo of the king in profile alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. The photo was taken at the Braemar Games in Scotland on Sept. 3, 2022. It was captured five days before Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The card reads, “Wishing you a Happy Christmas and New Year.”

While it’s unclear exactly how many people are included on the king’s card list, you can include him on your list.

Buckingham Palace says that the king “is shown almost all of his correspondence on a daily basis.”

Correspondence can be sent to:

His Majesty The King
Buckingham Palace
London SW1A 1AA

