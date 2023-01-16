Kobe Bryant jersey expected to sell for $7 million despite its condition

Despite displaying a hole on its backside, a jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during the 2007-08 NBA season is expected to draw bids of up to $7 million, auction house Sotheby’s said.

The yellow No. 24 jersey was worn by the Lakers star during 25 games, including six playoff games. Bryant wore the jersey the night he accepted the 2007-08 NBA MVP Award. Later that night, Bryant led the Lakers to a playoff victory by scoring 34 points.

Images from that playoff run were later depicted on many murals across Los Angeles following his 2020 death. LeBron James also sported a shirt with an image of Bryant wearing the jersey.

Sotheby’s said the jersey is unique as many sports artifacts are only used for a single game. Sotheby’s said that Bryant scored 645 points in this jersey.

The jersey is also being sold with several additional artifacts.

“The item is presented with a variety of materials that depict this jersey, including artwork, magazines, newspapers, t-shirts, photographs, pins, books and more,” Sotheby’s said. “The image has taken on a life of its own, and the accompanying items reflect the jersey’s pervasiveness in pop culture.”

The jersey was autographed by Bryant.

It is among several items from Bryant’s playing days being sold at auction by Sotheby’s. The auction house is listing a pair of game-worn shoes from the 2000 Western Conference Finals valued between $30,000 and $60,000. Sotheby’s also lists a purple Lakers uniform worn by Bryant in 2015 when he was forced to shoot left-handed due to a hand injury. That uniform is expected to bid for up to $250,000.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion before retiring in 2016.