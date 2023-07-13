Krispy Kreme offering original glazed donuts for 86 cents a dozen

(KERO) — A heads up before morning: Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday this Friday with a super-cheap donut deal. They're offering a dozen original glazed dozens for 86 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The hot, sweet-glazed treat has become a desert icon over the decades. Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.

Vernon Rudolph started out selling doughnuts to grocery stores. Pretty soon, the irresistible donut scent wafting into the streets had passersby asking if they could buy the doughnuts themselves.

So, Rudolph launched an operation selling directly to the public.