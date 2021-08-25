Krispy Kreme to offer two free doughnuts to anyone who shows proof of COVID vaccination

Starting Monday, anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to get two free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut chain announcing Wednesday morning that it will offer an Original Glazed doughnut and an Original Glazed heart doughnut Monday through Sept. 5.

Show Your Heart! 1 week only starting 8/30. 2 FREE doughnuts for vaccinated guests. Share the Original Glazed Heart with someone you love and enjoy an Original Glazed, both doughnuts are on us. US Shops only. Info at https://t.co/PhfLHWrK78 pic.twitter.com/JXAXjCPjXf — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 25, 2021

A press release from the company said, "As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated. ... Share your Original Glazed® Heart doughnut with a friend or family member and Be Sweet to your community!"