Lamb Jam! Hundreds of sheep block Utah canyon road

HUNTINGTON, Utah — There was a baaaaa-d traffic jam in Utah over the weekend, all thanks to a few hundred (thousand?) residents out for a leisurely stroll.

Anyone driving through Huntington Canyon was caught in a baaaaa-ck up that stretched for a good distance as a large herd of sheep was on the move in Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Forest officials shared the un-herd of lamb jam on Facebook, not Ewe-Tube, early Monday with a warning.

Drivers in the area are urged to be cautious as this is the time of year for livestock to travel through the forest.

"Please make sure to take your time, especially around those blind turns, and be respectful if you come across animals on the road," officials warned. "Remember there are people and working dogs assisting with flock or herd moves, so patience and paying proper attention to the road is critical."

Anyone who comes upon a flock like the one seen during the weekend can drive right through, as long as they do so very, very slowly.

If not, you can get a ticket and get featured on the front page of the Wool Street Journal.

