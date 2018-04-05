Large crane falls on its side at construction site for new St. Pete police headquarters

Fair
HI: 83°
LO: 58°
A large construction crane has fallen on its side at the construction site of the new St. Petersburg police headquarters.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A large construction crane has fallen on its side at the construction site of the new St. Petersburg police headquarters.
RELATED | St. Pete breaking ground on $72 million dollar 'state-of-the-art' police department
The crane fell to its side, just missing the new headquarters structure. The only damage appears to be to the crane itself.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Story Developing. Stay with Scripps station WFTS in Tampa for updates.
A spokesperson for President Rodrigo Duterte said Boracay will be shut down for six months in order to conduct some "much needed rehabilitation."
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Caso met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen on Wednesday.
Applicants get points for things like language skills, family ties and job offers. Those points can add up to permanent residence.
It's really not clear what the U.S. plans to do in Syria, but these three countries just met to talk about how to end the conflict.