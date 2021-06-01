Las Vegas fully reopens starting Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KERO) — The next time you go to Las Vegas expect it to look a lot like 2019. "Sin City" is open for business starting Tuesday.

Going out to your favorite restaurant will look very similar to life before the pandemic. That means fully vaccinated people no longer have to socially distance themselves or wear a mask. It also removes capacity limits for businesses, including casinos. Local businesses and employers can still require people to wear a mask.

"I know when I first went back to the gym not wearing a mask I was a little bit like 'ok.' But it's fine I'm getting used to it you have to adjust it's like ripping a band-aid off. You just got to do it."

The lifting of all restrictions opens the door to full venues starting June 10th. The Las Vegas ballpark will operate at 100 percent for Aviators games. Now live music events at the downtown Las Vegas Event Center won't require negative covid tests or a vaccine to get in. However, federal laws requiring masks in federal buildings and mass transit remain in place.