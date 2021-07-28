Las Vegas to require masks for vaccinated, unvaccinated individuals indoors

LAS VEGAS, NV — People visiting Las Vegas, Nevada will be required to wear a mask while indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive that applies to all “employees, patrons and guests of casinos” in counties with high COVID-19 transmission.

Nevada has 17 counties that have substantial or high transmission, according to the CDC.

The mandate will take effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The decision was made due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant. The CDC issued new mask-wearing guidance Tuesday which says everyone would wear a mask indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission.

The state is the latest area in the country to require masks indoors. Los Angeles County previously announced it would require masks to be worn indoors.

