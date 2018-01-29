Kansas officer fired for 2017 deadly shooting

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth (Kansas) Police Department has fired an officer after an investigation into a 2017 deadly shooting.

On July 11, 2017, Officer Matthew Harrington responded to a report of a stolen car at 1708 Rose Street, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in a news release. After an initial review of events, it was determined to be an argument over possession of a family vehicle that resulted from a domestic dispute.

Before Harrington arrived, the man involved in the dispute, Antonio Garcia, left the residence. Shortly afterward, Garcia returned.

Harrington and Garcia had an encounter in the driveway of the home while Garcia was in his SUV, and at one point Harrington fired his duty weapon which struck and killed Garcia, according to the news release.

The Leavenworth Police Department investigated to determine whether Harrington was in compliance with the Department Policy that governs the use of deadly force. According to the news release, the investigation concluded on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Kitchens said he reviewed the investigation and concluded Harrington violated that policy.

On Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, Harrington was terminated from the Leavenworth Police Department.

The Leavenworth County District Attorney's Office said they're reviewing this case. The criminal investigation is independent of the Leavenworth Police Department's investigation.