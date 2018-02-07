Little Caesars in Indianapolis forced to clean after customer found mice droppings in pizza

Fair
INDIANAPOLIS -- A Little Caesars restaurant in Indianapolis forced to undergo a big cleanup after a customer complained of finding mice droppings in a pizza box.
A customer took pictures of his order and alerted at the Marion County Health Department of the problem on Tuesday.
Health inspectors found the situation to be so serious that they suspended license of the restaurant until the cleanup could be finished.
A woman claiming to be a manager of the Little Caesars in question said she had no comment and that the restaurant was open for business.
As part of its effort to re-open, the restaurant had to clean and sanitize all areas, as well as bring in a pest control company to exterminate the problems in the restaurant.
The health department says the Little Caesars is currently in compliance and will receive extra monitoring.
