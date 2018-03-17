Little Caesars promised free pizza if a 16 seed beat a 1 seed

Little Caesars promised when March Madness started that if a number 16 seed beat a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, then they’d give away free pizza for lunch. And then it happened.

Little Caesars tweeted after the game that they would hold up the deal, offering everyone a free $5 lunch box Monday, April 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

The lunch combo comes with four slices of pizza that adds up to about the size of a normal personal pizza and a 20 ounce drink.

Make sure to read the fine print details though. For example, if you show up with your family, only one free box will be given out. So it's best to go individually if you want to take the best advantage of the deal.

The time limits are strict. Those in line at 1 p.m. who have yet to order will have to pay for their pizza. The best bet would be to show up closer to 11:30 a.m., when the promotion starts, to make sure you’re one of the first to get the deal!