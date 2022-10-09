Watch Now
Lives lost due to Hurricane Ian continue to increase

Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 09, 2022
(KERO) — The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise even across state lines. At least 131 people are dead through the southeastern U.S, most of them in Florida.

In Florida, the medical examiners commission reported two more deaths, one in Osceola county and one in Sarasota county. These two bring the death toll from hurricane Ian to 126 in the state.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, the governor's office is reporting five storm-related deaths.

Three people reportedly died in separate vehicle-related incidents and one person died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in a closed garage.

Officials have not provided details about the fifth North Carolina death.

