Lost for decades, Dorothy's dress from 'Oz' up for sale

NEW YORK (AP) — A blue-and-white dress that Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” is up for sale.

It was assumed lost for decades at Catholic University of America but was found last year in a shoebox.

It's going to be part of Bonhams “Classic Hollywood: Film and Television” auction May 24 in Los Angeles.

It's now on display at the auction house's New York location.

The dress is expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

There was more than one made for Garland while filming. However, only two are with the blouse she wore underneath. That includes the one found at Catholic University. The other dress with the blouse was sold by Bonhams in 2015 for over $1.5 million.