Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons take test flights

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is still more than two weeks away, but the preps are long underway.

The parade's balloons were put through the paces at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

The airborne floats were inflated and prepped before a test flight to gauge real-world conditions.

Some of the balloons are as tall as a five-story building.

This year's balloon lineup includes Bluey from the popular animated series, Sinclair's Dino, Stuart the Minion, and astronaut Snoopy.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday tradition for nearly 100 years.