Majority of Americans prefer to walk

(KERO) — Forget the bus. If given the choice, most people would rather walk.

A new One-Poll survey found that 54-percent of Americans say walking is their preferred mode of transportation when possible.

In fact, three out of five say they’d rather walk up to a mile instead of using another method.

According to the survey, "One-third rack up the most steps per day by taking the stairs. In fact, two-thirds (67%) will climb between three and eight flights of stairs on any given day. Meanwhile, others increase their step counts by multi-tasking or knocking out other daily chores. Specifically, one-third (34%) get their steps in by walking their dog and 36 percent do so by running errands. Even more people (42%) accumulate their steps by exercising. Similarly, 44 percent of respondents choose to walk to get a quick workout in and burn some calories."

Those surveyed reported walking an average of 5,900 steps a day, but hope to almost double that amount this year.