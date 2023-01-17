Man arrested after toddler seen with gun on television show

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A 45-year-old man has been arrested and faces neglect charges after a toddler was seen on television wielding a handgun.

The toddler can be seen in the video walking around outside apartments in Beech Grove, Indiana, with the gun. The clip, which was recorded Saturday afternoon, was shown on REELZ show "On Patrol: Live," which airs Friday and Saturday nights.

According to a police report, the 9-millimeter handgun contained 15 rounds of ammunition.

The video below was shared by the Beech Grove Police Department and comes from a surveillance camera of a neighbor in the same apartment complex.

Toddler with gun at Beech Grove apartments

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley released the following statement after seeing the footage himself:

I received notification from our Police Chief soon after this incident took place.



As with all of you, I'm mortified and what took place and I'm so thankful that no one was hurt, especially the young child.



I appreciate the quick action taken by the Beech Grove Police Department to secure the small child and the gun in question.



I ask that the Marion County Prosecutor's Office work tirelessly to secure charges and a conviction against the responsible parties, with maximum penalties.



Society shouldn't accept anything less.





We will not name the suspect until former charges are filed.

This article was written by James Howell Jr. for WRTV.

