Man convicted for fatal 2007 Vegas bombing escapes prison

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada continue searching for a 42-year-old man who escaped a medium-security prison over the weekend where he was serving life for a deadly 2007 Vegas explosion.

The Nevada Department of Corrections initially reported Porfirio Duarte-Herrera missing from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs by correctional officers during the 7 a.m. scheduled count on Tuesday.

The agency said escape procedures were initiated at approximately 8 a.m.

But in a revised press release Tuesday afternoon, the agency clarified that the inmate had been "unaccounted for since approximately Friday evening."

In a statement, Gov. Steve Sisolak revealed the discrepancy and called it "unacceptable."

"This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable," Sisolak stated.

Sisolak has ordered an investigation into the incident.

County records show that Duarte-Herrera arrived at the prison on Feb. 18, 2010.

Duarte-Herrera was sentenced to life after he and his co-defendant Omar Rueda-Denvers were convicted of killing Willebaldo Antonio by planting a pipe bomb on a car, which detonated and killed Antonio.

Prosecutors at the time argued that the bombing was a "revenge killing," as Antonio was dating Denver's ex-girlfriend.

According to the Associated Press, records show that Rueda-Denvers was still in custody at a different Nevada prison where he is serving a life sentence.

A retake warrant was issued for Duarte-Herrer's arrest, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told KTNV they are aware of the escapee and that "officers are being vigilant."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herrera should immediately call 911.

Staff at KTNV first reported this story.