Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Man convicted of exploiting daughter's Sarah Lawrence peers

College Students Exploited Dorms
Luke Sheridan/AP
FILE - A hedge row marks the campus of Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020. Lawrence Ray, who moved into his daughter's Sarah Lawrence College dorm and charmed her schoolmates with stories about his wisdom was convicted Wednesday, April 6, 2022, of charges that he exploited the close-knit group, using threats and violence to enrich himself with millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Luke Sheridan, File)
College Students Exploited Dorms
Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:03:26-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College and charmed her schoolmates has been convicted of charges that he exploited the close-knit group of friends.

The New York Times reports that Lawrence Ray was convicted Wednesday of all 15 counts, which included extortion, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

During his Manhattan trial, jurors heard weeks of testimony from witnesses who said Ray exploited the youngsters for a decade.

In some instances, Ray convinced his alleged victims that they had poisoned him. In exchange, he reportedly made them pay money.

Ray’s lawyers maintained he was victimized by students fabricating stories.

Ray could face up to life in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for September.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen