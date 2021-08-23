Man fatally shot in Houston while driving, sons able to steer car to safety

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on a Texas interstate with his two sons inside the vehicle.

According to Ft. Worth Star-Telegram and USA Today, the sons, 8 and 6, were able to steer the vehicle off the freeway while their father was slumped over the driver's seat.

USA Today reported that the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday in Houston on Interstate 10.

Star-Telegram reported that the children thought they heard what sounded like a rock being thrown at the car, but when they saw that their father was slumped over, they took control of the car and were able to steer it off the freeway and down the service road.

The newspapers reported that the man, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The media outlets reported that neither of the brothers was injured.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Sunday that a $10,000 reward was being offered for the information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the deadly shooting.