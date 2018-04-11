Man in custody after 29 cars vandalized at California high school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is in custody after being accused of driving around the area of Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield, California on Tuesday and vandalized at least 29 cars.

Joey Head, 37, is in custody and faces 29 counts of felony vandalism charges, two counts of making criminal threats, two counts of brandishing a weapon and one count of driving on a suspended license.

Witnesses included deputies who say this started around 4:30 p.m. and there is nearly $15,000 worth of damage on these cars.