Man in London charged with teacher's murder to plead not guilty

David Cliff/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 file photo, people line up to place candles during a vigil for murdered 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke in south-east London. British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday Sept. 27, 2021, with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Sep 28, 2021
A delivery driver has been charged with the alleged murder of a 28-year-old school teacher who was found dead in a London park two weeks ago.

According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old Koci Selamaj was arrested early Sunday morning in Eastbourne, East Sussex, and charged on Monday for the murder of Sabina Nessa.

Police said Selamaj did not enter a plea, and the court remanded him into custody.

He is to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, police said.

The Associated Press reported that his lawyer, Aiden Harvey, told the Willesden Magistrates' Court that his client plans to plead not guilty.

Nessa was killed on Sept. 17 in Kidbrooke while walking through a park to a local pub to meet a friend.

Her body was found in a park less than 24 hours after Selamaj allegedly killed her.

