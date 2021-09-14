Watch
Man no longer enrolled at BYU after defacing chalk art in support of LGBTQ+ students

Amber Sorensen / Facebook
Posted at 11:24 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 14:33:04-04

PROVO, Utah — A man captured on video last month using a homophobic slur and defacing chalk art messages of support for LGBTQ+ students at Brigham Young University is no longer enrolled at the school.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, a spokesperson for the university confirmed the student is no longer enrolled but did not specify whether he dropped out or had been expelled.

Last month, in a video widely shared on social media, the young man was seen defacing chalk messages of support for LGBTQ+ people hours after people covered the campus sidewalks with loving and supportive messages for queer students.

The video ended with the student using a homophobic slur after being questioned by the person filming the video.

After the video went viral, the university released a statement condemning the student's actions and words.

See the viral video below. Warning, it contains explicit language and a homophobic slur.

This story was originally published by Jack Helean on Scripps station KSTU in Salt Lake City.

