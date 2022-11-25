Man rescued, woman found dead in Zion National Park

A woman died and a man was rescued in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said.

Shuttle drivers reported seeing the injured man and a non-responsive woman in the Narrows on Nov. 23.

The Narrows is the narrowest section of Zion Canyon.

"This gorge, with walls a thousand feet tall and the river sometimes just twenty to thirty feet wide, is one of the most popular areas in Zion National Park," the park service states.

Rescue teams responded and found the man. He was taken to the park's emergency operation center for treatment. The non-responsive woman was first located by a group of visitors, officials said. They reportedly performed CPR on her, but she was declared dead once a rescue team arrived.

Authorities will determine the woman's exact cause of death.